Lakeshore Chamber leader Dave Ryan retiring after decades of service

Executive Director Dave Ryan has decided that it's time to retire from the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which he led for nearly two decades, saying it's time for someone else to step up and take the helm.

The chamber, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago, including major powerhouses like BP, Cleveland-Cliffs and the casinos along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

He first got involved with the then-Hammond Chamber of Commerce when he was the manager of public affairs for NIPSCO during the 1990s, working out of its Hammond office.

"One of my first meetings with the Hammond Chamber of Commerce was at the AT&T Building on Kennedy Avenue in 1994 or 1995," he said. "I really liked working with the Hammond chamber."

In 2001, it merged with the East Chicago Chamber of Commerce to form the Lakeshore chamber, which was long headquartered in downtown Hammond.

"That brought together two powerhouses for business," Ryan said. "It meant more opportunity and empowerment. We had talked about Gary, East Chicago and Hammond working together and I said we should put our money where our mouth is and think about merging."

Other chambers have since followed suit, including Highland and Griffith, and Crown Point and Merrillville.

"We were the first chambers to merge more than 20 years ago. Basically my feeling was, there are too many chambers in Lake County and we need regional alliances to have a stronger voice downstate."

A larger chamber also meant more networking opportunities for small businesses.

"We've always been able to pull together people on quick notice," he said. "Our chamber luncheons have very powerful speakers."

The group has hosted governors, BP's chief economist and the chief economist of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

"That wouldn't happen if we were just a smaller chamber," he said. "But we can bring together hundreds of people."

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual dinner at which it presents awards, such as for economic development and longevity.

"We have a good time. You can meet people and businesses you otherwise wouldn't. The Lakeshore chamber represents everyone from mom-and-pop businesses to Cleveland-Cliffs with more than 7,000 employees, BP, NIPSCO and the casinos. The big hospitals belong to our chamber. At the same time, we represent the small businesses, getting them exposure and helping them rub elbows with the major players in Lake County."

Lakeshore honors teachers, EMTs, firefighters and police officers in Hammond and East Chicago, as well as companies for capital investment and economic development. It raised $100,000 to create a scholarship fund for local students.

It also hosts State of the City addresses by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland.

"It gives our members an opportunity to hear what's going on," Ryan said. "And they can meet new businesses and network with people at one of the largest chambers in Lake County."

The Lakeshore chamber frequently added new programs, such as an opportunity for high school students to learn about business and law from five local female judges this year.

"They had a chance to ask direct questions and get personal feedback from the judges," he said.

Lakeshore also partnered with the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce and NIPSCO to create the Lake County Economic Alliance, which has helped attract many new businesses, jobs and investment to the area.

"That's a proud accomplishment," he said. "It shows we can work together and stay strong. The late Karen Lauerman and Don Kolibowski have brought hundreds of millions in investment and thousands of jobs to Lake County. They've been incredible."

Ryan said it was time for him to retire but that he was proud of all he has accomplished.

"You can always be replaced with new blood, and it's just time. A few years of COVID drained everybody, but 2023 is going to be a strong year for the Lakeshore chamber, which is on the upswing. My successor will be coming on and I'll help them learn the job.

"The job is a lot of fun and rewarding. You help businesses both small and large become strong entities. We'll have someone new carrying that on."