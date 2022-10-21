Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Business Expo to return

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will soon return for the 17th year.

The business expo will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Dynasty Banquet Center at 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. A luncheon with a panel discussion will occur between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.

Registration starts at 11 a.m.

"The annual business expo is coming up in November," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan said. "Everyone's invited to this event. It's going to be really exciting to get people together."

Ivy Tech Chancellor Louis Gonzales, Hammond Schools Superintendent Scott Miller and entrepreneur Mark Van Fleet will take part in a panel hosted by WJOB's Jim Dedelow that will be broadcast live on WJOB. They will discuss the topic of "Business and Education Collaborating on Partnerships."

"Because of COVID, we haven't done it for a couple years," Ryan said. "We had a smaller one last year and hope to get back to normal this year. It's exciting for everybody."

The business expo will feature booths from businesses throughout Hammond, East Chicago and north Lake County. Exhibitors will exchange business cards, distribute brochures and advertise their goods and services to other business professionals.

"It's a great networking opportunity both before and after," Ryan said. "We'll have a luncheon. Everyone will have their booths set up."

A Business After Hours event will offer the opportunity to mingle in a more relaxed setting from 4 to 6 p.m.

"We'll have networking opportunities with horse d'ouevres and cocktails.

For more information, call 219-931-1000 or visit Lakeshorechamber.com.