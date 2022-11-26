Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce seeks new executive director to replace retiring Dave Ryan

Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan has announced his retirement after leading the organization representing businesses in Hammond and East Chicago for nearly two decades.

"It is time for new blood at the Lakeshore Chamber," Ryan said.

He has led the chamber for 18 years. It represents some of the heaviest industry in north Lake County, including BP, Cleveland-Cliffs, Cargill, Unilever, Steel Cities Steels, Niagra LaSalle Corp., Van's Industrial, Black Industrial Supply Corp., J & L Fasteners and Manhattan Mechanical Services. It also represents major employers like Ameristar East Chicago and Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The chamber has advanced the interests of businesses in Hammond and East Chicago for 105 years, since industry first transformed the Lake Michigan shore. It hosts frequent meetings at Dynasty Banquets in Hammond, as well as major annual events like Hammond's State of the City Address, a Business Expo and a BP economist's Global Energy Outlook.

It offers members networking opportunities, economic updates and other services.

Anyone interested in applying for the executive director job should mail their resume to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, Attention: Search Committee, Hammond, IN 46324 or email it to lcc@lakeshorechamber.com.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 9.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorechamber.com.