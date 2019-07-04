The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce wants to honor two legendary Region businessmen, former Bank Calumet CEO and Krieg DeVault partner Cal Bellamy and grocer Frank Van Til, "for their years of dedication to education in Northwest Indiana."
The chamber of commerce for Hammond and East Chicago hopes to establish an endowed fund at the Legacy Foundation as a salute to them. It will benefit students in East Chicago and Hammond.
"Our initial goal of $100,000 to benefit students from East Chicago and Hammond has begun, and with your help we will reach our goal in 2019," the chamber said in a press release. "With an eye toward leadership training, and an endowed scholarship to our local colleges, the Lakeshore Chamber, together with Krieg DeVault LLP, is hosting a fund-raising event to honor the legacy of Mr. Bellamy and Mr. Van Til at the Dynasty Banquet Center on July 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m."
Van Til owned Van Til's Supermarket at 169th Street in Hammond and was part of the investor group that acquired the local Strack and Van Til chain in an auction out of bankruptcy, folding his independent store into the Strack chain after the company was returned to local control.
Bellamy ran one of Northwest Indiana's largest banks before it was sold to Chicago-based First Midwest Bank. He remains active as a leader in many community organizations, and practices law in Krieg DeVault's Financial Institutions, Estate Planning and Business Practice Groups.
The Lakeshore Chamber's Salute to Education fundraiser will cost $50 per person, which includes hors d'oeuvres and an open bar.
For more information or to RSVP, email monique@lakeshorechamber.com or call 219-931-1000.