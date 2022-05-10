Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce to honor stars in business and civil service

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will honor stars of the business world and civil service in north Lake County this weekend.
The chamber of commerce representing businesses in Hammond and East Chicago will host its annual Celebration of Stars gala at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dynasty Banquet Hall at 4125 Calumet Avenue in north Hammond. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.
Healthlinc CEO Beth Wrobel and Hammond Group President and CEO Terrence Murphy will be honored as the Lakeshore Chamber’s Business Persons of the Year at the annual awards dinner.
The Lakeshore Chamber also will honor Assistant Chief Jesse Becerra, Officer Taylor Graeber, Officer Joseph Kelnhofer and Teacher Terri Lewis-Johnson as its Civil Servant Stars from East Chicago. It will recognize EMT-2 Edward Wagner, Private Casey McClusky, Officer Xavier Reillo, teacher Elizabeth Burton, teacher Diane Dudzik and teacher Mark Miller as its Civil Servant Stars from Hammond.
Longevity Awards also will be bestowed upon American Community Bank, Centier Bank, First Midwest Bank, Hammond Group, Inc., Hammond Urban Enterprise Association, Hasse Construction Company, Hutton and Hutton Architects & Engineers, The Pangere Corporation, Peoples Bank, Reeder Companies, Budd Mechanical, Hammond Development Corp. and Cleveland-Cliffs.
For more information, call 219-931-1000 or visit www.lakeshorechamber.com.
