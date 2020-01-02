Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce to host Mayor McDermott

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will host Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. for his annual State of the City address next month.
Tickets are available now from the chamber of commerce, which represents businesses in both Hammond and East Chicago in north Lake County.
McDermott will update the crowd of business people on recent accomplishments and where Hammond is heading in the future at 12 p.m. Feb. 5 at Dynasty Banquets at 4125 Calumet Ave. in north Hammond.
It could end up being McDermott's last State of the City address after being elected to an unprecedented fifth term as Hammond's mayor. He's now running for the Democratic nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, who plans to retire after completing his current term in office.
Lunch will be served at the general membership luncheon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking. Reservations and advance payment are required. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased over the phone with Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards.
The registration deadline is Jan. 30. Call the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at 219-931-1000.
Joseph S. Pete's memorable stories from 2019
There are too many to choose from, as I can be quite prolific, but here's a look at some of the favorite stories I covered in 2019.