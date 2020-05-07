Lakeshore Chamber resuming scaled-back events: 'We need to get ready to reopen Lake County'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago, plans to resume events starting May 27, but will scale back to follow state guidelines if necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to get ready to reopen Lake County," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan said. "We will eventually get back to normal, even though that might be the 'new normal' as we adapt to life with COVID-19. Our business community will need new ideas and techniques to regain their customers, but fear not, they will succeed."

As the state has lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Lakeshore Chamber scheduled four events that will be limited to 100 people, require social distancing of six feet, and have hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks.

The Lakeshore Chamber plans to host Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. at Dynasty Banquets in Hammond on May 27, the Lakeshore Golf Classic at Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond on June 24, the fifth annual Ladies Golf Outing at Lost Marsh on July 22 and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charlie Evans at Dynasty Banquets on Sept. 3.