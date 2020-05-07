You are the owner of this article.
Lakeshore Chamber resuming scaled-back events: 'We need to get ready to reopen Lake County'
Frank Van Til, left, and Cal Bellamy address a crowd in July of 2019 at the Dynasty Banquet Center in Hammond as a part of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's recognition of the two Northwest Indiana business leaders' support of local education. The Lakeshore Chamber will again host events, starting on May 27, that will be scaled back because of the pandemic.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago, plans to resume events starting May 27, but will scale back to follow state guidelines if necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to get ready to reopen Lake County," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan said. "We will eventually get back to normal, even though that might be the 'new normal' as we adapt to life with COVID-19. Our business community will need new ideas and techniques to regain their customers, but fear not, they will succeed."

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

As the state has lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Lakeshore Chamber scheduled four events that will be limited to 100 people, require social distancing of six feet, and have hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks.

The Lakeshore Chamber plans to host Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. at Dynasty Banquets in Hammond on May 27, the Lakeshore Golf Classic at Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond on June 24, the fifth annual Ladies Golf Outing at Lost Marsh on July 22 and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charlie Evans at Dynasty Banquets on Sept. 3. 

The chamber, whose members include some of the Region's largest industrial employers like BP, ArcelorMittal, Jupiter Aluminum, Cargill and Munster Steel, encouraged businesses to let customers know they are open by advertising with local media outlets and posting on social media. It advised them to have consistent and extended hours, improve curb appeals, and offer "the utmost in customers service."

"The Lakeshore Chamber's board of directors and staff look forward to getting Lake County open and ready for business," Ryan said. "Stay safe, use your masks, wash your hands, and we will see you very soon."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

