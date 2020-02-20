Lakeshore Chamber to honor Healthlinc CEO, other stars at annual dinner

Healthlinc CEO Beth Wrobel, Hammond Group President and CEO Terrence Murphy and other stars of Region business and civil service will shine at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner next month.

The chamber of commerce representing businesses in Hammond and East Chicago in north Lake County will host its annual dinner and "Celebration of Stars" awards ceremony at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond.

The Lakeshore Chamber will honor Wrobel and Murphy as its Business Persons of the Year before a crowd of at least 500 business people. It also plans to recognize Assistant Chief Jesse Becerra, Officer Taylor Graeber and teacher Terri Lewis-Johnson in East Chicago, and EMT-2 Edward Wagner, Private Casey McClusky, Officer Xavier Reillo and teachers Elizabeth Burke, Diane Dudzik and Mark Miller in Hammond as its Civil Service Award winners.

The Economic Development winners this year are Cline Avenue Bridge, CITGO Holding Terminals, Impact Environmental, Patriot Rail Services Co., St. Catherine Hospital and Smartway Furniture Store in East Chicago, and ATG Real Estate Development, Blue Dot Safes, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Digital Crossroads, La Hacienda Azteca, Medistar Hospital and Midland Metal Products in Hammond.