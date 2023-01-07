Lakeshore Chamber to host State of the City Address in Hammond

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will host Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s State of the City address next month.

The meeting will take place at noon Feb. 8 at Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Networking and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m.

McDermott will deliver his 19th annual State of the City address to the chamber, which represents businesses across Hammond and East Chicago.

"2022 has been a good year for Hammond with several new developments across the city, and 2023 promises to see even more announcements and large-scale developments city-wide," the Lakeshore Chamber said in a news release.

McDermott recently announced he would be pursuing a sixth term as mayor.

The Lakeshore Chamber also hosts the East Chicago Mayor's State of the City Address as well as talks from BP's chief economist, the economist of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and other high-profile speakers. It has regular luncheons, also conferring awards on public servants, first responders, teachers and businesses. It represents both small businesses and major companies like BP, Cleveland-Cliffs and the casinos along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

Tickets to the event are $35. They can be paid for over the phone with Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express.

The registration deadline is Feb. 3. Call 219-931-1000 or email paula@lakeshorechamber.com for more information and to make a reservation.