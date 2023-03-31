Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS is presenting a new season of the nationally syndicated “Whitney Reynolds Show."

The new season premiers at 6:30 p.m. April 17. The show features discussions of public affairs and interviews with everyday people, experts and celebrities.

“This season is a mix of deep, long-form storytelling and also mini inspirational moments," Reynolds said. "These different showcases both hold major weight, as we're reminded every story matters. We hope this season flips the script on our viewers and encourages them to be an active participant in their personal stories and start owning plus sharing the inspiration their journeys hold."

Lakeshore PBS has been presenting the independently owned television show since 2021 and it ran for 10 years before that. The show has won several Telly Awards and been nominated for an Emmy Award.

It's now being filmed in CineCity Studios in Chicago's television district.

“We are honored to be the home-base for the ‘Whitney Reynolds Show.’ Whitney is a celebrated addition to our studio, whose mission is to enrich the entertainment industry by making a positive impact for our community through supporting local storytellers, artists, and multimedia creatives while supporting Chicago’s film and television production," said Joe Perillo, owner of CineCity Studios.

The show airs on Lakeshore PBS, which broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune in to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.