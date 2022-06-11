Lakeshore PBS debuts new season of 'Friends & Neighbors'

Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS is launching a new season of the locally produced program "Friends and Neighbors."

The award-winning half-hour-long show will premier its fourth season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It explores life and culture in Northwest Indiana.

The new season will feature stories about rugby, robotics, craft beer, Legos, equestrians and veterans.

“The team and I work diligently to accurately expose the vibrancy of life within our communities. None of this would be possible without the passion and dedication we find throughout the Region,” Lakeshore Public Television Vice President of Production Tony Santucci said. “These are their stories, we just do our part by sharing them.”

“Friends and Neighbors” has won multiple awards in recent years, including Communicator Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, national Telly Awards and Indiana Broadcasters Association awards.

“At Lakeshore Public Media we share a commitment and passion for our community, which drives us to venture out to find stories that celebrate the uniqueness of our region and its people,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said. “Ultimately, it’s about building and enriching our community through the work that we do.”

The program gets funding from the Legacy Foundation, the John W. Anderson Foundation, Strack & Van Til, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest and viewer donations.

Lakeshore Public Media has been broadcasting across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland for 35 years. It can be viewed over the air on Channel 56 as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network, AT&T U-verse, LakeshorePBS.org or the free PBS Video App.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.

