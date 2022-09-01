Lakeshore PBS launching special pledge drive as it seeks to plug $150,000 shortfall

Lakeshore PBS will launch a special pledge drive this month as it seeks to plug a $150,000 shortfall.

The Merrillville-based affiliate PBS said inflation has pinched household budgets and resulted in a nationwide decline in charitable giving.

The public broadcaster that has been on the air in Northwest Indiana for 35 years relies heavily on donations, which account for half its annual budget with individual donors making up the largest source of revenue.

The station is looking to crawl out of a budgetary hole before its fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

“Though we are extremely thankful for all the support we have received to date, we can’t overlook the level of uncertainty that comes with being below our fundraising goals. With the current economic landscape and numerous other stations across the nation facing similar situations, we find this final fundraising push to be imperative. We're increasing our communication efforts through mail, email and on-air messaging to let members know how important their support really is,” Membership Manager Riley Egan said.

Lakeshore Public Television will air “Sounds of the ‘60s” between Sept. 18-25 as it seeks to close the fundraising gap. The pledge drive will feature archival performances from Roy Orbison, Kenny Rogers, Burt Bacharach, James Taylor, The Carpenters and other musicians of the era.

Lakeshore PBS also continues to seek corporate sponsorships and underwriting.

“The quality and uniqueness of our local programming is a major draw to viewers here in the Region, but we also strive to broadcast Indiana-specific content as this is typically lacking in the Chicagoland market. Then all of that is complimented by excellent programs from our national partners like PBS and American Public Television," Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said. “Our goal is to offer trusted, exceptional programming that keeps our audience informed, inspired and entertained. So when businesses invest in us, they are supporting something much bigger.”

Lakeshore Public Radio’s Programming Manager Jose Rodriguez records on-air announcements acknowledging financial support.

“As I voice more and more of the promos for underwriting here at Lakeshore Public Media, it’s interesting to see the wide variety of businesses from around the area that support local, grassroots broadcasting. Our goal is to connect and educate communities. It’s a clear indication we are reaching that goal when other organizations recognize our station for having a mission worth collaborating with,” Rodriguez said.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.