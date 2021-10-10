Lakeshore PBS nominated for two Emmy Awards

Lakeshore PBS has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, picking up Chicago/Midwest nominations for the second straight year.

The Merrillville-based Public Broadcasting Service affiliate's locally produced "Eye on the Arts" show earned nominations in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category. It was nominated in the same category last year for an Emmy for outstanding achievements in broadcasting in Midwestern markets, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“Being recognized again by such a prestigious awards organization speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication our team puts forth each day as representatives of our community,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our goal is to share with Chicagoland the level of excellence that is engrained in the fabric of our Northwest Indiana.”

"Eye on the Arts" is a half-hour show produced by Lakeshore PBS Vice President of Production Tony Santucci, with segments produced by Justin Hill, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn. It focuses on artists, arts groups and events in Northwest Indiana.

The show was nominated for its profiles of blacksmith Madison Wise of New Lenox, Illinois, and luthier Luke Eliot of Hebron.