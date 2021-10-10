 Skip to main content
Lakeshore PBS nominated for two Emmy Awards
urgent

A Lakeshore PBS sign is shown outside the Lakeshore Public Media headquarters in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore PBS has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, picking up Chicago/Midwest nominations for the second straight year.

The Merrillville-based Public Broadcasting Service affiliate's locally produced "Eye on the Arts" show earned nominations in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category. It was nominated in the same category last year for an Emmy for outstanding achievements in broadcasting in Midwestern markets, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“Being recognized again by such a prestigious awards organization speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication our team puts forth each day as representatives of our community,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our goal is to share with Chicagoland the level of excellence that is engrained in the fabric of our Northwest Indiana.”

"Eye on the Arts" is a half-hour show produced by Lakeshore PBS Vice President of Production Tony Santucci, with segments produced by Justin Hill, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn. It focuses on artists, arts groups and events in Northwest Indiana.

The show was nominated for its profiles of blacksmith Madison Wise of New Lenox, Illinois, and luthier Luke Eliot of Hebron. 

“Over six seasons of producing 'Eye on the Arts,' I’ve learned that passion and drive are the engine that propels all artists,” Santucci said. “The wealth of talent in our community makes our job easy. We are proud to reflect our community of creative individuals and their work.”

"Eye on the Arts" gets financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

It airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. and can be streamed at Video.LakeshorePBS.org or through the PBS Video App.

Lakeshore PBS is run by Lakeshore Public Media, which also operates Lakeshore Public Radio and has been putting out educational content in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years.

For more information, visit lakeshorepublicmedia.org or chicagoemmyonline.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

