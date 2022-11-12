Lakeshore PBS partners with Valparaiso University on Christmas special

Lakeshore PBS and Valparaiso University teamed up to make a Christmas special this year.

Northwest Indiana's PBS affiliate will debut “The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 20. It will rebroadcast the half-hour Christmas special at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

The show features Valparaiso University's music department, The Reddel Memorial Organ and the landmark Chapel of the Resurrection. University Organist and Assistant Professor of Music Sunghee Kim directs performances of Johan Sebastian Bach’s “Wachet Auf” and “Nun komm der Heiden Heiland,” Sigurd M. Øgaard’s “Christmas Fantasy for Violin and Organ” and John Sullivan Dwight’s translation of Adolphe Adam’s "O Holy Night."

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Productions Tony Santucci said airing the Christmas special on Lakeshore PBS lets more people appreciate Valparaiso University's talented musicians.

“Those who haven't been in the chapel during a performance are in for a real treat. It is impossible to separate the space of the chapel from the organ, the two harmonize to create a dynamic sound that can be both intimate and epic. Special thanks needs to be extended to Dr. Sunghee Kim for her dedication to performance and organization. Her musicality and collaborative efforts have made for a compelling presentation,” Santucci said.

Lakeshore Public Media, which has broadcast PBS and NPR content over the airwaves in Northwest Indiana for more than 35 years, is seeking sponsors to support the locally produced broadcast. It will be aired on television, the free PBS Video App and for on-demand streaming through LakeshorePBS.org.

“This is an excellent opportunity for sponsors to promote their organization while also supporting our mission to inspire lifelong learning and enrich the lives of the residents we serve,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said. “This program will not only place on display the immensely talented music faculty of Valparaiso University, but will provide the public with a glimpse inside what is widely considered one of America’s most beautiful university chapels.”