 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Lakeshore PBS returns to RCN Cable Network in Chicago three years after storms
urgent

Lakeshore PBS returns to RCN Cable Network in Chicago three years after storms

Lakeshore PBS returns to RCN Cable Network in Chicago three years after storms

Lakeshore Public Media's satellite dishes are shown in Merrillville. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore PBS has returned to RCN cable network in Chicago after a three-year hiatus.

The Merrillville-based public broadcasting affiliate reaches households across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It can be viewed via antenna, through cable providers like Comcast and AT&T and on Dish Network and Direct TV. But it was not viewable on RCN since its transmitter near Lowell was damaged by storms and vandalism in 2018.

Lakeshore PBS can again be viewed on homes with RCN, on channel 44. The cable provider also will add a Lakeshore PBS HD channel sometime at a yet-to-be-determined date.

“A lot of hard work went into getting our broadcast signal reestablished with RCN cable network, but we’re overjoyed to return to the network and all of the viewers who have missed Lakeshore PBS,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said.

Lakeshore Public Media has been serving Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years, both through Lakeshore PBS and the NPR affiliate Lakeshore Public Radio. Broadcast over the air on Channel 56, Lakeshore PBS airs national and statewide programs like "Rick Steves' Europe," "Jacques Pepin: Heart & Soul," "Ken Burns: America's Storyteller," "Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Uncovering America," "The American Woodshop," "It's Sew Easy," "BBC World News," "Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange" and "Indiana Week in Review."

The station also produces local programs like "Friends & Neighbors" and "Eye on the Arts," which just won an Emmy.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts