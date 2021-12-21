Lakeshore PBS returns to RCN Cable Network in Chicago three years after storms

Lakeshore PBS has returned to RCN cable network in Chicago after a three-year hiatus.

The Merrillville-based public broadcasting affiliate reaches households across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It can be viewed via antenna, through cable providers like Comcast and AT&T and on Dish Network and Direct TV. But it was not viewable on RCN since its transmitter near Lowell was damaged by storms and vandalism in 2018.

Lakeshore PBS can again be viewed on homes with RCN, on channel 44. The cable provider also will add a Lakeshore PBS HD channel sometime at a yet-to-be-determined date.

“A lot of hard work went into getting our broadcast signal reestablished with RCN cable network, but we’re overjoyed to return to the network and all of the viewers who have missed Lakeshore PBS,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said.