Lakeshore PBS seeking people's stories about life during the pandemic

Lakeshore PBS is seeking people's stories about life during the pandemic and a time of social distancing.
The Merrillville-based PBS affiliate wants the public to send in short videos or photos showing what they are doing while staying at home to stay safe.
“We are looking to gather videos from a diverse group of people that reflects our diverse communities, such as students, parents, teachers, business owners, or community volunteers,” said Matt Franklin, VP of TV Operations. “Even though we are facing a time like we have never known, we are looking to share stories that show the fun and innovative ways that people from across the Region are getting through their day.”
Lakeshore PBS, which serves Indiana's second largest urban area, wants one to two minute videos that could be shared on the air and online.
“There is no telling how long this crisis will continue, but Lakeshore is here to continue to focus its media resources and messaging to educate and inform listeners and viewers of all ages in response to the Coronavirus outbreak,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are asking viewers to share what they are doing to get through this challenging time. While we represent different walks of life, and even though we are apart, we truly are all in this together.”
Lakeshore PBS also looks to recognize health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers and transit employees who keep the Region going during the pandemic.
“We have already heard of many great stories of people and businesses working hard to make life easier for others," Franklin said. “Whether you host an online book club, volunteer to help in your community or just find ways to keep learning at home fun, please email us so we can share your story with others.”
Videos can be submitted to INthistogether@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
For more information, visit www.LakeshorePBS.org/InThisTogether for submission information and video tips.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.