Lakeshore PBS seeking people's stories about life during the pandemic

Lakeshore PBS is seeking people's stories about life during the pandemic and a time of social distancing.

The Merrillville-based PBS affiliate wants the public to send in short videos or photos showing what they are doing while staying at home to stay safe.

“We are looking to gather videos from a diverse group of people that reflects our diverse communities, such as students, parents, teachers, business owners, or community volunteers,” said Matt Franklin, VP of TV Operations. “Even though we are facing a time like we have never known, we are looking to share stories that show the fun and innovative ways that people from across the Region are getting through their day.”

Lakeshore PBS, which serves Indiana's second largest urban area, wants one to two minute videos that could be shared on the air and online.