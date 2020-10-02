Lakeshore PBS show picks up Emmy nomination

Lakeshore PBS, the local PBS affiliate broadcast by Merrillville-based Lakeshore Public Media, picked up a prestigious Emmy nomination for its locally produced series "Eye on the Arts."
The half-hour-long program, which showcases local artists and arts groups across Northwest Indiana, was nominated for a 2020 Chicago/Midwest Emmy. The award recognizes outstanding broadcasts in Midwest markets, including Gary, South Bend, Chicago, Rockford, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.
“We are thrilled that our work — showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago — has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”
Tony Santucci produces the series, which seeks to show how arts improve local quality of life across the Calumet Region, with some segments produced by Justin Hill, Connor Burge and Rutch Johnson. It earned a nomination from the local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming category.
“To be recognized by such a well-regarded group and judged by our peers in the industry is a great honor,” Muhammad said. “To be nominated against larger stations from across the Midwest validates our efforts and our long-running commitment to serve our audience with quality storytelling.”
The winner will be announced during a virtual ceremony in November.
“We enjoy finding these great local artists and organizations, and learning about what they do,” Santucci said. “We are honored to be able to share their stories, their gifts and their art to an even wider audience.”
A new season of the show begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
Past episodes are online at lakeshorepbs.org/EOA.
Gary Then and Now
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.