Lakeshore PBS show picks up Emmy nomination

Lakeshore PBS, the local PBS affiliate broadcast by Merrillville-based Lakeshore Public Media, picked up a prestigious Emmy nomination for its locally produced series "Eye on the Arts."

The half-hour-long program, which showcases local artists and arts groups across Northwest Indiana, was nominated for a 2020 Chicago/Midwest Emmy. The award recognizes outstanding broadcasts in Midwest markets, including Gary, South Bend, Chicago, Rockford, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.

“We are thrilled that our work — showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago — has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

Tony Santucci produces the series, which seeks to show how arts improve local quality of life across the Calumet Region, with some segments produced by Justin Hill, Connor Burge and Rutch Johnson. It earned a nomination from the local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming category.