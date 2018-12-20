Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS, or WYIN Channel 56, has started airing “Traditions: Spirit of the Holidays,” a compilation of home videos submitted by Northwest Indiana residents about how they celebrate the holidays.
"People of all ages are making videos now,” said Loren Ellis, TV operations manager for Lakeshore PBS. “We wanted to see what unique things families, friends or coworkers do to celebrate the season.”
The special holiday program will air at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 24, and at noon, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Lakeshore PBS brought residents' personal stories to Chicagoland airwaves as part of an ongoing effort to engage the community on air, such as with its "On the Table" community conversation and town halls on race, justice and policing.
“We asked viewers to share their family traditions — to show others what they do to celebrate the holidays,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad said. “This community-focused effort is aligned to Lakeshore’s mission to share stories from the Region while recognizing the diversity of our audience.”
The holiday special is expected to become an annual tradition at Lakeshore PBS, and it's already accepting submissions for next year.
“This is the season to spread goodwill," Ellis said. “It’s also a great way to bring our viewers even closer into the Lakeshore PBS fold. We’re excited to do this again next year.”
To submit videos to next year’s “Traditions: Spirit of the Holidays,” visit LakeshorePBS.org/Traditions.