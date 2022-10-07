Lakeshore PBS to air 2 new locally produced documentaries

Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana's only local television station, is planning to air two new locally produced documentaries highlighting Northern Indiana history.

Filmmakers Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch produced both films.

“From Sundown to Sunrise” follows Robert Cotton and his family as they sought to integrate into the then-all-white city of Valparaiso in 1968. The city was then a "sundown" town in which African-Americans were prevented from staying in town after sunset.

"I came across this story when I met members of the Cotton and Reiner families in my hometown of Valparaiso. After hearing about their incredible courage and humanity I knew I wanted to help them tell this story," director Pat Wisniewski said.

Cotton, now a city councilman, hopes the documentary will help bridge racial divides.

"My hope in sharing momentous events I've experienced, on the fault lines of our black-white racial divide, will somehow provide a fresh perspective for how to heal via taking the road less traveled," Cotton said.

“From Sundown to Sunrise” airs on Lakeshore PBS at 8 p.m. Sunday at 8 a.m. and at 11 a.m Tuesday. A screening also is planned at Valparaiso University in early November.

“Selling Happiness” tracks the Hofweber-Hammes family as it runs an automotive business near South Bend for three generations.

The business navigated many changes to the automotive industry throughout the years.

"In working on this film, I was amazed to learn how much of an impact the local car dealer had in transforming our world, especially one that was so close to my hometown in Kankakee County, Illinois," Desch said.

Wisniewski said it's a story of adaptation and innovation.

"It's an incredible entrepreneurial story. I was inspired by how three generations of car dealers were able to adapt to changing times and rise to the top of their field," Wisniewski said.

It will air on Lakeshore PBS at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 8 a.m. Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Merrillville-based Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on Channel 56 over the public airwaves as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. It's on Channel 17 or 21 for Comcast Xfinity viewers and Channel 44 on RCN.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.