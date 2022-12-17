Lakeshore PBS to air ‘The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration’

Lakeshore PBS will air "The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration" starting Tuesday.

It's a Christmas special featuring classical music performances with the Reddel Memorial Organ in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.

“We welcome everyone to the Chapel of Resurrection where students, faculty, and the community so often find ourselves in congregation and celebration,” Valparaiso University President Jose D. Padilla said. “The talented musicians will be performing Christmas-inspired pieces that bloom within the open and welcoming space of our beloved chapel.”

It will air at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and then again at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 on Lakeshore PBS. It also can be viewed on-demand on the PBS Video App, where it can be watched for free.

Lakeshore PBS Senior Director and Producer Alex Hernandez said the Christmas special will help bring "great exposure to a renowned staple of Northwest Indiana."

“As a part of the production team, working on ‘The Pipes of Valparaiso’ project was an amazing experience. Views of the chapel at Valparaiso University, along with traditional pieces of music, will definitely bring the spirit of Christmas to the communities we serve,” Hernandez said.

The program features Sunghee Kim, university organist and assistant professor of music and the music department at Valparaiso University. She will direct compositions like Johan Sebastian Bach’s “Wachet Auf," “Nun komm der Heiden Heiland”, Sigurd M. Øgaard’s “Christmas Fantasy for Violin and Organ,” and John Sullivan Dwight’s translation of Adolphe Adam’s “ O Holy Night."

“The immensely talented music faculty of Valparaiso University will not only be on display to our Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland audience, but this program will reach viewers across the country through our digital platforms,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said. “We’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to bring the national spotlight to Northwest Indiana.”

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.