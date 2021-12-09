Lakeshore PBS wins first Emmy Award

Lakeshore PBS won a prestigious Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award for the first time.
“Eye on the Arts” was honored with an Emmy in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category.
It is Merrillville-based Lakeshore Public Media's first-ever Emmy win after several nominations in recent years.
“As an organization, we have grown in so many ways over the past few years. Now our efforts have gained us and our community recognition from one of the most prestigious awards organizations in broadcasting,” CEO James Muhammad said. “Ultimately, our work is about building, enriching and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. We have a passion for and commitment to these communities that ignites us to do our best to produce our stories in ways that accurately convey the greatness of our people and the richness of our culture. I believe these things can be seen and felt in our work.”
The Public Broadcasting Service affiliate's locally produced "Eye on the Arts" show is produced by Lakeshore PBS Vice President of Production Tony Santucci, with segments produced by Justin Hill, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn. The half-hour program focuses on artists, arts groups and events across Northwest Indiana and the greater Calumet Region.
"Eye on the Arts" won the Emmy for its profile of blacksmith Madison Wise of New Lenox, Illinois.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Emmy committee,” Santucci said. “I hope our work brings to light the artists that help make our community an evolving and vibrant place to live. Being able to document these artists has made our work better by association, and their passion is contagious. We promise to bring more attention to our creative community.”
Lakeshore PBS also was a finalist in two categories, including Short Form and Excellence in Content Compilation. The station, which has broadcast in Northwest Indiana for more than 30 years, also won four Telly Awards earlier this year, including its first Gold Telly Award for “Friends & Neighbors,” another locally produced show that tells the story of Northwest Indiana residents.
On the air for more than six seasons," "Eye on the Arts" now airs on Lakeshore PBS at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4 p.m. Thursdays.