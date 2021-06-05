Lakeshore PBS wins national Telly Awards

Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana's local Public Broadcasting System affiliate, won four national Telly Awards, including PBS' highest honor.

“We are thrilled that our work — showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago — has been recognized with these prestigious national awards,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad. “Receiving a Gold Telly Award is truly a great honor.”

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor the best in television and video. The Merrillville-based PBS station won Telly Awards from among 12,000 entries from 50 states and five continents.

“To be nominated against stations and production companies from all across the county validates our efforts and our long-running commitment to serve our audience with quality,” Muhammad said. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

Lakeshore PBS won a Gold award in the Television-Public Interest/Awareness category and a Bronze award in the Television-History category for a segment from "Friends & Neighbors" about the old Joliet prison. It also won a Silver award in the Television-Cultural category for an "Eye on the Arts" segment showcasing Reddel Memorial Organ in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.