Lakeshore PBS wins national Telly Awards

Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana's local Public Broadcasting System affiliate, won four national Telly Awards, including PBS' highest honor.
“We are thrilled that our work — showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago — has been recognized with these prestigious national awards,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad. “Receiving a Gold Telly Award is truly a great honor.”
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor the best in television and video. The Merrillville-based PBS station won Telly Awards from among 12,000 entries from 50 states and five continents.
“To be nominated against stations and production companies from all across the county validates our efforts and our long-running commitment to serve our audience with quality,” Muhammad said. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”
Lakeshore PBS won a Gold award in the Television-Public Interest/Awareness category and a Bronze award in the Television-History category for a segment from "Friends & Neighbors" about the old Joliet prison. It also won a Silver award in the Television-Cultural category for an "Eye on the Arts" segment showcasing Reddel Memorial Organ in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.
"On behalf of Valparaiso University, I'd like to share my heartfelt congratulations with Lakeshore Public Media for being recognized by the Telly Awards,” Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla said. “Lakeshore is a great community partner, and their creative work showcasing the beautiful Chapel of the Resurrection is truly deserving of this honor."
The half-hour-long "Friends & Neighbors" show features good things local people are doing across Northwest Indiana. Also a half-hour-long, "Eye on the Arts" highlights local artists and arts groups in the Region.
“To be recognized nationally for segments we produce for 'Friends & Neighbors' and 'Eye on the Arts' validates our efforts to share some of our local stories to people wherever they are,” Muhammad said. “Whether it is on broadcast television in Chicagoland or through our online platforms to people across the globe, Lakeshore PBS is committed to being a source for quality storytelling.”
Lakeshore Public Media also won a Non-Broadcast-Public Awareness category award for the short video "There’s No Place Like Home."
Broadcast over the air on Channel 56, Lakeshore PBS reaches households across Chicagoland. It produces local shows like "In Studio" and "Prep Football Report" as well as syndicated NPR shows and Ken Burns documentaries and classic movies.
For more information, visit lakeshorepbs.org.