Lakeshore PBS wins seven Communicator Awards, including two Awards of Excellence

Lakeshore PBS won seven Communicator Awards, including two Awards of Excellence, the contest's highest honor.

The Merrillville-based Public Broadcasting Station affiliate took home a slew of trophies at the recent 28th annual Communicator Awards, staged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. The television station that broadcasts on channel 56 over the airwaves in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland also took home five Awards of Distinction in the contest.

Lakeshore PBS’ locally produced series “Friends & Neighbors” and "Eye on the Arts" both received awards. It also won in the branded contest category for its promotional video “Lakeshore PBS: We’re Here for You.”

“Our goal has always been to give a voice to the people who call Northwest Indiana home by sharing these stories with the world, so to continue to receive such prestigious accolades doesn’t just reflect the talent of our team but also the diversity and inspiration that can be found within our unique community,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said.

Lakeshore PBS also recently won Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, Public Media Awards and Telly Awards. It won Communicator Awards from a pool of more than 4,000 entries in what's billed as "the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals."

Past Award of Excellence recipients include leading companies like Walt Disney, Mattel, State Farm, T-Mobile and Pepsico.

“While they recognize the technical craft of what we do, their values align so closely with our own at Lakeshore PBS," said Tony Santucci, vice president of production for Lakeshore PBS. "The AVIA reveres the impact of the work and for us that is just as much about recognition from our audience as it is about recognition from our peers."

In addition to the airwaves, Lakeshore PBS also broadcasts on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity and online.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.

