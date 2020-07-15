You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards for excellence in video and television
urgent

Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards for excellence in video and television

{{featured_button_text}}
Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards for excellence in video and television

Pictured is the Lakeshore Public Media headquarters in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards, which are international in scope, this year.

“We are thrilled that our work - showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago - has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

An episode of the Lakeshore PBS series "Friends & Neighbors" won a 2020 Silver Telly in the Television General-Public Interest/Awareness category. The half-hour-long show, which airs at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, explores living and working in Northwest Indiana and the Region's diversity.

The winning episode was produced by Tony Santucci and features segments on the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center, the Pondapalooza backyard music festival, the Student Conservation Association of Chicago’s efforts in Northwest Indiana, and Highland's landmark Blue Top Drive-In.

“We Are Lakeshore PBS” was awarded a 2020 Bronze Telly Winner for Promotional Video/Branding. It's a spot concerning the Public Broadcasting Station's 30-year history serving Northwest Indiana and its new digital transmitter.

The Telly Awards receive more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents and include winners all over the world.

“To be recognized by such a well-regarded group and judged by our peers is a great honor,” Muhammad said. “It validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience with quality storytelling.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts