Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards for excellence in video and television

Lakeshore PBS won multiple Telly Awards, which are international in scope, this year.
“We are thrilled that our work - showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago - has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are proud of our team and the work they do every day.”
An episode of the Lakeshore PBS series "Friends & Neighbors" won a 2020 Silver Telly in the Television General-Public Interest/Awareness category. The half-hour-long show, which airs at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, explores living and working in Northwest Indiana and the Region's diversity.
The winning episode was produced by Tony Santucci and features segments on the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center, the Pondapalooza backyard music festival, the Student Conservation Association of Chicago’s efforts in Northwest Indiana, and Highland's landmark Blue Top Drive-In.
“We Are Lakeshore PBS” was awarded a 2020 Bronze Telly Winner for Promotional Video/Branding. It's a spot concerning the Public Broadcasting Station's 30-year history serving Northwest Indiana and its new digital transmitter.
The Telly Awards receive more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents and include winners all over the world.
“To be recognized by such a well-regarded group and judged by our peers is a great honor,” Muhammad said. “It validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience with quality storytelling.”
