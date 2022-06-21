 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeshore Public Media CEO named to One Region Opportunities Council

  • Updated
  • 0
James Muhammad, President and CEO for Lakeshore Public Media

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore Public Media's president and CEO has joined the One Region Opportunities Council.

James A. Muhammad was appointed to serve on the Opportunities Council board for One Region, which aims to strengthen and grow Northwest Indiana.

“I’m excited to join fellow Northwest Indiana leaders in efforts to enhance and strengthen our community through One Region’s initiatives. This commitment aligns with our mission at Lakeshore Public Media as well, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together,” Muhammad said.

One Region's members consist of executives from Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. It aims to bring talent to Northwest Indiana, promote its assets, grow household income and boost the Calumet Region's population.

“Members collaborate and share ideas that drive One Region, so including Lakeshore Public Media elevates our mission,” One Region President and CEO Marie Foster-Bruns said. “James is so knowledgeable across so many topics which can be seen time and time again through his work. We are about action and the pursuit of excellence, and so is James.”

The nonprofit has been working toward projects such as encouraging transit-oriented development, promoting entrepreneurship and cultivating an identity for the Region.

“The Greater South Shore is the concept of connecting this broad identity for Northwest Indiana with South Bend and Chicago to reflect the diversity and talent we have and will continue to grow,” Foster-Bruns said.

The Opportunities Council focuses on priorities for transforming the Region over the next two years.

“As time moves forward, the Region needs to move with it. The members of One Region's Opportunities Council create momentum through their knowledge and deep expertise. When you connect them, that’s when sparks fly,” Foster-Bruns said.

For more information, visit OneRegionNWI.org.

