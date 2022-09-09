 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lakeshore Public Media names interim CEO

  • 0
Lakeshore PBS names interim CEO

A Lakeshore PBS sign is shown outside the Lakeshore Public Media headquarters in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore Public Media named a new new interim CEO.

Nancy Clifford will lead the Merrillville-based PBS and National Public Radio affiliate after James A. Muhammad stepped down to become president of the University of Southern California Radio Group.

Lakeshore Public Media’s executive committee board picked Clifford as interim CEO with assistance from Westville-based Organizational Development Solutions, Inc. The board will continue its search for a permanent CEO.

“The board appreciates Nancy Clifford's willingness to step in as interim CEO during Lakeshore's search for a permanent replacement. We are confident in her abilities based on her past achievements and believe she will be a great help as we continue to move forward,” Board Chairman Larry A. Brechner said.

She comes from a financial services background, from which she's gained experience in strategic planning, staffing and financial management.

People are also reading…

She has served for 25 years on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana. She chaired the board in the early 2000s, raising about $800,000 for its endowment.

She also served for 23 years on the investment committee of Legacy Foundation. It won the Prudential National Outstanding Board Award during her tenure as chairwoman.

“Lakeshore Public Media is an amazing community resource and asset. We are lucky it is available to us all, to learn about the world and also about our local communities through their robust local programming. I am excited about the opportunity to work with their board and staff to fulfill and advance their mission of life-long learning, diversity, civic engagement and enriching the lives of people in the communities they serve,” Clifford said.

Lakeshore Public Media has broadcast across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland for 35 years, providing an array of educational and informative programming.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a group dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the Region, will soon give out its annual awards recognizing leading women in business in Northwest Indiana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts