Lakeshore Public Media names interim CEO

Lakeshore Public Media named a new new interim CEO.

Nancy Clifford will lead the Merrillville-based PBS and National Public Radio affiliate after James A. Muhammad stepped down to become president of the University of Southern California Radio Group.

Lakeshore Public Media’s executive committee board picked Clifford as interim CEO with assistance from Westville-based Organizational Development Solutions, Inc. The board will continue its search for a permanent CEO.

“The board appreciates Nancy Clifford's willingness to step in as interim CEO during Lakeshore's search for a permanent replacement. We are confident in her abilities based on her past achievements and believe she will be a great help as we continue to move forward,” Board Chairman Larry A. Brechner said.

She comes from a financial services background, from which she's gained experience in strategic planning, staffing and financial management.

She has served for 25 years on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana. She chaired the board in the early 2000s, raising about $800,000 for its endowment.

She also served for 23 years on the investment committee of Legacy Foundation. It won the Prudential National Outstanding Board Award during her tenure as chairwoman.

“Lakeshore Public Media is an amazing community resource and asset. We are lucky it is available to us all, to learn about the world and also about our local communities through their robust local programming. I am excited about the opportunity to work with their board and staff to fulfill and advance their mission of life-long learning, diversity, civic engagement and enriching the lives of people in the communities they serve,” Clifford said.

Lakeshore Public Media has broadcast across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland for 35 years, providing an array of educational and informative programming.