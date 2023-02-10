Lakeshore Public Media named a new president and CEO to lead the Merrillville-based PBS and National Public Radio affiliate.

The broadcaster, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, selected Charles "Chuck" Roberts as its new president and CEO. He previously spent nearly a decade leading West Virginia Public Broadcasting's financial, communication, strategic planning and general public media operations.

“Our Lakeshore Public Media board conducted an extensive national search for a new CEO that would bring a level of experience, in both public television and radio, to our stations,” said Lakeshore Public Media Chairman Larry Brechner. “In Chuck Roberts, I confidently believe we have found the kind of dynamic leadership to guide Lakeshore Public Media up to the next level in its service to Northwest Indiana as part of the Chicago media market.”

Roberts started as a video production crew member at WVPB, where he worked for more than 20 years.

“I am excited to work with the dedicated and vibrant staff at Lakeshore Public Media. It is a great opportunity and I look forward to growing the brand of Lakeshore Public Media and working with the communities of Northwest Indiana to shine a light on their stories and experiences,” Roberts said.

Roberts became director of video production at WVPB in 2013, overseeing its video projects statewide. In 2016, his leadership role was widened to oversee the video production, engineering, IT and TV programming departments.

He was CEO and executive director from 2018 to 2021, running the statewide public media affiliate's radio, television and digital broadcasting. He oversaw 70 staff members, maintaining staffing through the pandemic. He increased national carriage of its Mountain Stage show and helped invest in new technology, such as with its $7.3 million dollar ATSC 3.0 HD TV conversion project.

After leaving WVPB, Roberts earned an MBA at Marshall University while working at the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving as an office liaison and assisting the clerk of house with legislation.

Roberts will now oversee Northwest Indiana's public broadcasting stations, which have earned Chicago/Midwest Emmys and other awards in recent years. The previous CEO, James Muhammad, left to lead the University of South California Public Radio Group in Los Angeles.