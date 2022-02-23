Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO wins Richard Allen Award

Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad won a Richard Allen Award, a national honor.
Muhammad received the award at the United Negro College Fund Scholarship Gala at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. It honors those who have shown leadership in educating youth and made exceptional contributions to society.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by such an esteemed organization,” Muhammad said. “I’m very proud of my years of service through public media and the impact it has had on society, especially our community here in Northwest Indiana.”
He is one of only a few African-Americans to lead a joint PBS and NPR affiliate and is the first to lead Lakeshore Public Media, which is based in Merrillville and broadcasts across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.
On the air for 35 years, the nonprofit public broadcasting affiliate has aimed to promote lifelong learning and civic engagement across the Calumet Region and the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
Lakeshore Public Media has won six Silver Telly Awards, a Gold Telly Award, a Public Media Award, and an Emmy during Muhammad's tenure. He also was named to the 2020 Public Media Honor Roll and won a 2020 Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center.
Before arriving at Lakeshore Public Media, Muhammad won a Peabody Award, a national Edward R. Murrow Award, a Silver Baton award from Columbia University and a Gabriel Award. He has previously worked for Alabama Public Radio, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and WCBU at Bradley University.
He serves on the boards of the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations Association.
For more information, visit lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
