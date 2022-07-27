Lakeshore Public Media stepping down to lead USC Radio Group

Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm.

Muhammad will leave on Sept. 7 to head west and become president of the University of Southern California Radio Group.

“Lakeshore Public Media has made great strides across both Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS in recent years under James’ leadership,” Lakeshore Public Media Board Chairman Larry Brechner said. “While he will truly be missed, we have an amazing team that is fully committed to the success of the organization and they will continue to put in the work each and every day to ensure the organization continues moving forward.”

Muhammad has led the Merrillville-based affiliate of PBS and NPR since 2013. Under his leadership, the 35-year-old public broadcasting company has won a number of awards, including a Public Media Award, Gold Telly Award, two Communicator Awards of Excellence, a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award, 14 Silver Telly Awards, five Communicator Awards of Distinction and the Spectrum Award for community engagement.

The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce named Lakeshore Public Media the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year. Muhammad also won the 2022 Richard Allen Award from Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina for his public media stewardship.

During his tenure, the broadcaster expanded digital offerings, boosted its radio signal, landed funding for a new television antenna and led community conversations on race, justice and policing. He also updated Lakeshore Public Media's public relations efforts.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. My focus has always been on creating meaningful impact and presenting the stories of Northwest Indiana in an exceptional way,” Muhammad said. “I believe we achieved that.”

In his new role, he will run Classical California, the top classical music radio station network in the nation. A service of USC, its flagship stations are in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Muhammad got his start in public radio as a classical music announcer and arts content producer at the University of Alabama’s NPR station.