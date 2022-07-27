Lakeshore Public Media stepping down to lead USC Radio Group

Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm.
Muhammad will leave on Sept. 7 to head west and become president of the University of Southern California Radio Group.
“Lakeshore Public Media has made great strides across both Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS in recent years under James’ leadership,” Lakeshore Public Media Board Chairman Larry Brechner said. “While he will truly be missed, we have an amazing team that is fully committed to the success of the organization and they will continue to put in the work each and every day to ensure the organization continues moving forward.”
Muhammad has led the Merrillville-based affiliate of PBS and NPR since 2013. Under his leadership, the 35-year-old public broadcasting company has won a number of awards, including a Public Media Award, Gold Telly Award, two Communicator Awards of Excellence, a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award, 14 Silver Telly Awards, five Communicator Awards of Distinction and the Spectrum Award for community engagement.
The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce named Lakeshore Public Media the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year. Muhammad also won the 2022 Richard Allen Award from Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina for his public media stewardship.
During his tenure, the broadcaster expanded digital offerings, boosted its radio signal, landed funding for a new television antenna and led community conversations on race, justice and policing. He also updated Lakeshore Public Media's public relations efforts.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. My focus has always been on creating meaningful impact and presenting the stories of Northwest Indiana in an exceptional way,” Muhammad said. “I believe we achieved that.”
In his new role, he will run Classical California, the top classical music radio station network in the nation. A service of USC, its flagship stations are in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Muhammad got his start in public radio as a classical music announcer and arts content producer at the University of Alabama’s NPR station.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Southlake Mall restaurants, Morkes Chocolates, Pandora Jewelry and Junkluggers of Greater NW Indiana opening
Coming soon
Coming soon
Historic roots
Many different sweets
A place where people are going to be motivated to try every single different piece of chocolate
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
"First and foremost, the shutdown of Indiana Harbor No. 4 was driven by our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint. We can only do that because Indiana Harbor No. 7 is a massive consumer of Hot Briquetted Iron."
The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker, a competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest a total of $2.2 billion in the 650,000-ton recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill and two slab centers that will feed it with recycled material.
Highland native and Highland High School graduate Anna Wermuth, now an attorney at Cozen O'Connor in Chicago, also was recently named a Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers of America and one of the Top 500 Corporate Employment Lawyers by Lawdragon.