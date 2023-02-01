 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeshore Public Media to air Black History Month programming

Lakeshore PBS

Lakeshore Public Media's offices are based in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore Public Media plans to air special Black History Month programming in February.

The Merrillville-based affiliate of the Public Broadcasting Station and National Public Radio will highlight the history and culture of African Americans throughout the month.

“This Black History Month, we are proud to pay tribute to the individuals, who throughout history, have sacrificed so much in efforts to elicit change and progress. As an organization, we constantly strive to promote equity, inclusion, and compassion to celebrate diversity within our community through our programming and efforts,” said Carl Kurek, Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development.

Lakeshore Public Radio, which airs on 89.1 FM, will set aside the 7 p.m. time slot every Wednesday in February to Black History Month. Leaders, artists, activists and others will discuss the contributions and tribulations of African Americans throughout history during that time.

“February marks a time to celebrate the African American community as well as a time to reflect on the people that continue to face adversity in a pursuit for equity. Lakeshore Public Radio is dedicated to telling the stories that promote inclusion and diversity through elevating the voices of the people we serve,” said Tom Maloney, Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio Operations.

Lakeshore PBS will air “Ida B. Wells: American Stories” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 to share the story of the crusading reporter. Then it will air the documentary Irma Thomas: The Soul Queen of New Orleans” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 6. The 90-minute film covers the blues musician and her humanitarian works.

“Becoming Frederick Douglass” will premiere on Lakeshore PBS at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10. It will profile the slave who became one of the most distinguished and impactful statesmen and orators in American history.

Lakeshore PBS shows "Friends and Neighbors" and "Eye on the Arts" also will highlight African American subjects over the course of the month.

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/black-excellence

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

