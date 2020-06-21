Lakeshore Public Media to air second conversation on George Floyd's death and racism

Lakeshore Public Media will broadcast a second public conversation on Zoom about the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the centuries of racism African Americans have endured in the United States.
“Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “We feel that sharing the perspective of the younger generation with our wide audience across the Region, will give this underserved population a chance to have their voice heard.”
Activists, educators, and others in the community will take part in "Race and Justice: Here and Now," which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook page.
WBEZ's Northwest Indiana Bureau Reporter Michael Puente, who's also the host of the Off Mic show and podcast on Lakeshore Public Radio, will moderate the one-hour special conversation that will "endeavor to present the state of race relations across the Region from a younger perspective."
“Here in Northwest Indiana, we are facing challenging times,” Muhammad said. “This is an opportunity to start conversations that strive to improve understanding in order to move Northwest Indiana forward collectively.”
Scheduled participants include Jeramiah Sims, an organizer of a protest in Portage; Katrina D. Alexander, a teacher in East Chicago; Chase Jackson, an associate pastor with Crosspoint Church; and Aaliyah Stewart, a Gary high school student who founded the ASW Foundation to tackle the issue of gun violence after the shooting deaths of her two brothers. The public can ask questions through social media platforms.
"Race and Justice: Here and Now" will re-air on Lakeshore PBS at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28 and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
