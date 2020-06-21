Lakeshore Public Media to air second conversation on George Floyd's death and racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lakeshore Public Media will broadcast a second public conversation on Zoom about the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the centuries of racism African Americans have endured in the United States.

“Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “We feel that sharing the perspective of the younger generation with our wide audience across the Region, will give this underserved population a chance to have their voice heard.”

Activists, educators, and others in the community will take part in "Race and Justice: Here and Now," which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook page.

WBEZ's Northwest Indiana Bureau Reporter Michael Puente, who's also the host of the Off Mic show and podcast on Lakeshore Public Radio, will moderate the one-hour special conversation that will "endeavor to present the state of race relations across the Region from a younger perspective."