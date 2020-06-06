Lakeshore Public Media to host forum on race, justice and death of George Floyd Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lakeshore Public Media is convening a forum with community, police and political leaders to discuss the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests.

Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio will broadcast the special “Race and Justice: Here and Now” one-hour conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Here in Northwest Indiana, we are facing challenging times,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence.”

Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio, will host the conversation that also will be broadcast live on Lakeshore Public Media's Facebook page.

The Zoom conversation will feature State Senator Lonnie Randolph, Urban League of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary Organizer Lorell Kilpatrick, Democratic Congressional nominee Frank Mrvan, Senior Pastor of Trinity UCC-Gary John E. Jackson, Sr., and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.