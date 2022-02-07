Lakeshore Public Media wins first-ever Public Media Award

Lakeshore PBS nabbed its first-ever Public Media Award with its acclaimed locally produced show "Eye on the Arts."

The Merrillville-based Public Broadcasting Service affiliate won the award from the National Educational Telecommunications Association during the 53rd annual Public Media Awards. "Eye on the Arts" also recently won its first local Emmy Award.

Lakeshore PBS won in the Short Form Content category. It also was one of three public broadcasting stations nominated for the Public Media Award in Overall Excellence in Content, ultimately losing out to Arkansas PBS.

“If you look at our competition in these award nominations, we’re going up against some of the largest broadcasting and production organizations in the country,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said. “We are always the underdog, but the fact that these nominations and awards continue to come our way speaks volumes to the abundance of talent and dedication we have here with our team.”

Lakeshore PBS has been broadcasting in Northwest Indiana for 35 years. It just won four national Telly Awards, including a Golden Telly, for another locally produced show called “Friends & Neighbors.”

"We let the artists speak for themselves and the result is an honest and intimate snapshot at what it means to create and share,” said Tony Santucci, vice president of production for Lakeshore PBS. "Winning a Public Media Award stands as recognition for what we strive to do in all of our work — show the rich and creative communities in which we live in an accurate light. It’s what drives us."

“Eye on the Arts” airs on Lakeshore PBS at 9 a.m. Sundays and at 4 p.m. Thursdays.

It also can be viewed online at Video.LakeshorePBS.org.

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

