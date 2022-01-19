Lakeshore Public Radio to boost its reach by 75%

Lakeshore Public Radio, Northwest Indiana's National Public Radio affiliate, is making upgrades that will boost its signal so it can reach far more people across the Region.

The Merrillville-based radio station, which broadcasts as WLPR-FM 89.1, received Federal Communications Commission approval to raise its operational capacity from 1,100 watts to 4,900 watts.

Lakeshore Public Media, which runs the radio station and the television station Lakeshore PBS, will make upgrades this year that will expand its population coverage by an estimated 75%

“The upgrades will not only extend the range of our signal, but also allow us to broadcast with far fewer shadows and dead spots,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad said. “This means more residents will have access to reliable news and information, which further serves our mission to enhance our community by creating a more informed and engaged citizenry.”

The nonprofit radio station currently broadcasts across Northwest Indiana, reaching listeners in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.