Lakeshore Public Radio to boost its reach by 75%
 Joseph S. Pete

Lakeshore Public Radio, Northwest Indiana's National Public Radio affiliate, is making upgrades that will boost its signal so it can reach far more people across the Region.

The Merrillville-based radio station, which broadcasts as WLPR-FM 89.1, received Federal Communications Commission approval to raise its operational capacity from 1,100 watts to 4,900 watts. 

Lakeshore Public Media, which runs the radio station and the television station Lakeshore PBS, will make upgrades this year that will expand its population coverage by an estimated 75%

“The upgrades will not only extend the range of our signal, but also allow us to broadcast with far fewer shadows and dead spots,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad said. “This means more residents will have access to reliable news and information, which further serves our mission to enhance our community by creating a more informed and engaged citizenry.”

The nonprofit radio station currently broadcasts across Northwest Indiana, reaching listeners in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

Now on the air for 13 years, Lakeshore Public Radio also is broadcast online and through streaming services like Spotify and iTunes.

The signal expansion is intended to ensure the station's future viability.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of donors in communities like Valparaiso, Munster and Crown Point, but also in some of the more rural communities throughout Northwest Indiana,” Vice President of Radio Operations Tom Maloney said. “This confirms that there’s a growing need for the type of quality programs we broadcast from all corners of the Region, so we’re evolving to ensure we can better serve these areas and beyond.”

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicRadio.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

