Lakeshore Public Radio to run 'Regionally Speaking' just once a week until new host found

Lakeshore Public Radio's long-running "Regionally Speaking" will transition from a daily show during the week to airing just on Friday.

"Regionally Speaking" traditionally aired weekdays at 11 a.m. on the Merrillville-based NPR affiliate that's broadcast on 89.1 FM. It features interviews with elected officials, community advocates business leaders and others on a host of issues facing Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

Guests discuss issues like the economy, the environment, human rights, mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“'Regionally Speaking' has been a bellwether for Northwest Indiana, through the years. While it's hard to transition away from a mainstay on our airwaves, the regular in-depth conversations will continue, both online and on the airwaves on ‘Morning Edition’ and ‘All Things Considered,’” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio Tom Maloney said.

The show was previously hosted for years by Chris Nolte, who stepped down from the role while initially leaving and then scaling back his role at the radio station. It's been co-hosted by Maloney and producer Dee Dotson since May 2022.

Lakeshore Public Radio has been searching for a new permanent host and will return Regionally Speaking to a daily local news program when it hires someone.

“It’s really important to discuss complicated topics over a long, thought-provoking conversation in a neutral environment. We aren’t scared to tackle tough subjects and open that up to the community, you know, primarily to give a voice to folks and topics that aren't often covered in-depth in the media," Dotson said. “This work is not going to stop, so stay tuned.”

For now, the NPR production "Here and Now" will take over the 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. slot on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It's co-hosted by Robin Young and Scott Tong, award-winning journalists who conduct interviews with newsmakers, artists, innovators and NPR reporters.

“I'm excited to hear what's next, not only on Fridays with Regionally Speaking, but each day on Lakeshore Public Radio. ‘Here and Now’ will move into the time slot Monday through Thursday, and that's a program our listeners are familiar with,” Maloney said. “The news won't stop, and neither will we.”

Young is a Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker who has worked for NBC, CBS, and ABC television, even serving as a substitute host for "The Today Show." Tong served as Shanghai bureau chief and senior correspondent for Marketplace. He's reported from countries like Venezuela, Ethiopia, Burma and Japan.