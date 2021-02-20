Lakshmi Mittal shaped the steel industry in the Region and across the world

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the company was difficult to negotiate with and demanded multiple concessions, including reductions in health care and retirement benefits and job security.

Along with the rest of the world's steel industry, ArcelorMittal has faced headwinds in recent years. Last year, the company's revenue fell to $53.3 billion, down from $71 billion the previous year. It made only 71.5 million tons of steel, down from 92.5 million tons the previous year.

Forbes magazine estimates Mittal's own personal wealth shrank to $9.7 billion last year as his rank among the world's richest people slipped to 196th worldwide, as compared to fifth just a decade earlier.

"He's probably avoiding substantial problems the industry is facing, such as restrictions on the use of coal," Bradford said. "He clearly ran into major problems, as the steel business started to weaken in places like Brazil. He was hit pretty hard in places like Germany and France. It was difficult to be in so many different countries at once, to be all over the place. He had to borrow a lot of money to buy Arcelor in the first place and it probably wasn't a great investment."