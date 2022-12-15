Land O’Frost marks two decades of supporting 10,000 youth sports teams

Munster-based Land O'Frost is marking two decades of its community sports initiative and its sponsorship of more than 10,000 youth sports teams nationwide.

The deli meat company that sells sliced deli meats at supermarkets across the country launched the youth sports initiative in 2002.

The family-owned company partnered with Knox Sports Marketing to support sports teams in 23 markets nationwide. The program has impacted an estimated 102,000 children under the age of 10 in the United States every year.

“To us, the drive to help families thrive and grow goes beyond the high quality, cost-conscious deli meat options we offer,” said David Van Eekeren, president and CEO of Land O’Frost. “We value the opportunity our youth sports program has given to many communities across the country to get outside and enjoy time with friends and family.”

The sponsorships cover costs like uniforms, pictures and lunch meat. It also donates to fund improvements to practice and game fields.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to positively impact the lives of thousands of children and families. That is why we aren’t slowing down. We’re excited to continue to help families build a healthful and well-rounded lifestyle and contribute to more active communities nationwide,” Van Eekeren said.

Land O'Forst was founded in 1941 and operates a production facility in Lansing. It's the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the United States, also selling brands like Wellshire and Bistro Favorites 100% Natural.

For more information, visit www.landofrost.com.