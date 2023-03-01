Land O'Frost has named a new vice president of manufacturing with more than 20 years of experience with the company.

The Munster-based lunch meat giant, which operates a meat processing plant in Lansing, picked Alfred Williams to serve in the newly created leadership role. He'll be tasked with optimizing the efficiency of the plant for one of the country's foremost family-owned packaged meat companies, whose lunch meats are on supermarket shelves nationwide.

As part of the executive leadership team, he will lead process control optimization and work to maximize employee effectiveness at all the company's plants.

“Alfred has been at the forefront of efficiency through his tenure at the company. His deep company background and experience guiding various transitions at the plant level, including systems upgrades, new plant onboarding and employee experience improvements, have prepared him as he steps into this new leadership role,” said Peter Burke, senior vice president of operations at Land O’Frost. “Alfred is a well-respected leader who will position us for continued success.”

He's previously served as a formulation lift driver/service operator, production supervisor, plant superintendent and plant manager. He has an extensive familiarity with Land O'Frost's products.

“The past 20 years with Land O’Frost have allowed me the opportunity to grow and enhance my career by taking part in all facets of the company’s manufacturing arm,” said Williams. “Land O’Frost is committed to its people and to producing quality products for consumers. I’m excited to lead the Manufacturing team as we grow and expand our capabilities and offerings to consumers.”

Land O’Frost dates back to 1941 and sells its packaged deli meat at grocery stores across the country. Its product lines include Wellshire and Bistro Favorites.