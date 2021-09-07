Landmark Michigan City discount store closing

Kniola said the biggest seller over the years were new containers of chlorine kept in stock for swimming pools.

She said the death of her 64-year-old husband forced her decision to shut the doors.

“It hurts. It really hurts,” she said.

Kniola said all of the merchandise has to be out of the store by the end of the year.

All items are being organized and marked down in price for a going out of business sale in late September and early October. An auction is planned for what’s left.

Occasionally, Kniola said she and her husband came across odd things while looking for treasure in other peoples’ junk.

She said the most unusual and unexpected find, perhaps, were three safes containing foreign coins. The safes were among the contents of a storage unit they purchased without knowing what was inside.

“It was worth some money that we were able to sell online. You don’t come across stuff like that very often,” she said.

The couple practically raised their children at the store and later visits came from grandchildren.