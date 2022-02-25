Landmark Miller Bakery Cafe to be revived with new coffee bar concept

GARY — New owners have acquired the landmark Miller Bakery Cafe restaurant and plan to revive it with a fresh new concept.

Peggy and Rex Blackwell and their son Matthew Blackwell bought the 555 S. Lake St. building that was previously home to an acclaimed fine-dining restaurant for an undisclosed amount.

They plan to open "a modern, family and community-oriented concept known as Tiny's" on the downtown stretch of Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

“Tiny’s Coffee Bar will have offerings that include coffee drinks, sandwiches, artisan cocktails, and more. We hope to be open by summer," Matthew Blackwell said.

Restaurateur John Moultrie, who owns Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, had been in talks to lease the property and open another restaurant there, but was struggling to find enough employees during the protracted labor shortage. That fell through after a long period of inactivity, previous building owner Diana Riatt said.

"We were in talks, but we were hoping to sell and not just lease the building," Riatt said. "He wasn't able to move forward with COVID and everything. The deadline kept moving and moving."

The historic streamline-style building was built as the Miller Bakery in 1941. It closed in the late 1980s and then reopened as a casual dining restaurant known as the Miller Bakery Cafe, which specialized in steak, seafood and cocktails in a sophisticated, urbane setting.

It closed after its initial run, but then Raitt, a Miller resident, bought the building and leased it to her son Jack Strode, a seasoned Chicago restaurant manager, who reopened it in 2012.

It ended up closing as a result of the Lake Street reconstruction, which added a bike lane and left the street torn up for years.

“We truly enjoyed serving the community for six years and finally found a good way to pass the torch,” Riatt said.

Miller Bakery Cafe had been an institution. It was destination dining that drew visitors from across Northwest Indiana, and its bar was a popular neighborhood hangout.

“We’re happy to share this exciting news — we invite our former customers to post their favorite memories and photos over the years on our Miller Bakery Café Facebook page," Strode said. "We’re looking forward to reliving those good times, and holding onto the memories for my family and the community in a special online album.”

The new owners plan to remodel the building, expanding to the side lot next door to add outdoor dining. It will end up with an entirely new modern look inside and out, they said.

Matt Blackwell said he plans to create a space where people can eat, gather and relax. It will cater to the Miller neighborhood, as well as visitors to the beach and the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"It’s exciting to bring new life to this historic building in Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood. The coffee bar will be named after my grandfather, a 6’5” man nicknamed Tiny," he said.

Raitt said she was excited about the new concept.

"They're great people who want to be part of the community," she said. "Matthew is going to be the new face of the company. It was time for a new concept that's also restoring the heritage of the old bakery. The building just turned 80 years old last year. It's great seeing it being restored and brought back to life. It was a huge gap in the Miller Beach community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.