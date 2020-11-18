Lansing author's latest suspense novel unravels the mystery of an apparition

Local author Elvis Slaughter wrote his ninth book, which his publisher bills as "his most compelling and thought-provoking work yet."
World Press Publishing is putting out the Lansing resident's new novel "Spector," a suspense thriller about a mysterious specter encountered by William Washington when he was a young boy living on a plantation next to a cemetery in rural Mississippi. The mysterious apparition resurfaces when a grown Washington – now a father in Chicago – mourns his daughter's death.
"An encounter as a child, which when reflected on can’t be easily explained. Was it imagination? A killer? A ghost? Or something else. Or elements of all the above? And what happens when this 'specter' whose name is Spector returns when the child has become a man, again under mysterious circumstances?" World Press Publishing said in a press release. "All this and much more are nearly guaranteed to have readers at the edge of their seats, as Elvis Slaughter delivers his new book 'Spector.' Based on a true story. And not to be missed."
Slaughter, a criminologist from Lansing, has taught criminal justice at the college level and run for the village board.
His new mystery book shares themes with his last novel "Egomaniac: Was It Murder or Suicide?" that was published in 2016.
"Spector is just as spectacular and chilling as Elvis' previous fiction 'Egomaniac,' which had characters mysteriously murdered in a town with deeply prejudiced roots," the publisher said in a press release. "With the current issues surrounding race in recent months, Elvis’ thoughts on these areas expressed in 'Egomaniac' will definitely be valued by many."
For more information, visit https://worldpresspublishing.org.
