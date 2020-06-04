Lansing Walmart, Landings Shopping Center reopen with barricades still in place; River Oaks to reopen Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Landings Shopping Center and Walmart in Lansing have reopened after unrest boiled over into extensive looting over the weekend, but many barricades remain in place.

The River Oaks Center is slated to reopen Monday, mall security said. River Oaks was shuttered Sunday after police fired pepper spray pellets at people while looters ransacked the neighboring River Oaks West shopping center and many other stores in town.

Police continue to block off Torrence Avenue from River Oaks Drive in Calumet City and 170th Street in Lansing.

"Calumet City continues to maintain their blockades on the Torrence Avenue bridge, blocking all northbound traffic and allowing minimal southbound traffic for Landings businesses," the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. "They plan on continuing this for the time being and do not have a definite time frame for re-opening at this time. We will continue to block Torrence Avenue northbound from 170th for the time being as well."

On Wednesday, Lansing reopened the Oak Avenue entrance to Landings, where businesses like OctaPharma Plasma and FedEx are housed.