Lansing Walmart to remain temporarily closed after apparent arson

The Lansing Walmart will remain temporarily closed after someone set fires there this weekend.
Police are investigating suspected arson that caused "considerable damage" at the big-box superstore at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing on Friday evening. Arkansas-based Walmart has been cleaning up and restocking the store just off Interstate 80.
"Our Lansing Supercenter was forced to temporarily close this weekend following a fire inside the store," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said. "As an essential business to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen as quickly and safely as possible."
Investigators believe one or two people intentionally set the fires and have been reviewing security footage.
No timetable has been set for the reopening of the store.
Crowson noted Walmart stores at 7850 Cabela Drive in Hammond and 17550 S. Halsted St. in Homewood are nearby.
