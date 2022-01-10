 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lansing Walmart to remain temporarily closed after apparent arson
urgent

Lansing Walmart to remain temporarily closed after apparent arson

Lansing Walmart to remain temporarily closed after apparent arson

Crews converged at the Walmart at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing Sunday.

 Provided by Danielle Monique

The Lansing Walmart will remain temporarily closed after someone set fires there this weekend.

Police are investigating suspected arson that caused "considerable damage" at the big-box superstore at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing on Friday evening. Arkansas-based Walmart has been cleaning up and restocking the store just off Interstate 80.

"Our Lansing Supercenter was forced to temporarily close this weekend following a fire inside the store," Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said. "As an essential business to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen as quickly and safely as possible."

Investigators believe one or two people intentionally set the fires and have been reviewing security footage.

No timetable has been set for the reopening of the store.

Crowson noted Walmart stores at 7850 Cabela Drive in Hammond and 17550 S. Halsted St. in Homewood are nearby. 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

