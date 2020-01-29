LaPorte aims to become a 'gig city'

LAPORTE — LaPorte is out to gain an advantage in job creation through access to lightning-fast internet.

The Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Surf Air Wireless to extend the latest in fiber optics in the city.

"It's crazy fast," said Gene Crusie, president of the company. He said his firm, based LaPorte, is investing $150,000 to complete the first phase of the project along the Chessie Trail and New Porte Landing on the north side and Webber Street to the south.

What he described as "dark fiber" will carry unlimited capacity. Crusie said that no longer will service be slow or interrupted for customers with heavy data usage, even as the use of technology grows.

"The sky is the limit," he said.

There is no expense to the city beyond providing conduit already in the ground for laying the fiber optics. Work is expected to begin in the spring.

"Absolutely do we think that some of these new businesses will be attracted by the ability to connect into this network," said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.