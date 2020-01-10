{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte and Starke Hospitals name colleagues of the year

LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte. LaPorte and Starke Hospitals recently named its colleagues of the year.

LaPorte and Starke Hospitals recently honored its annual Colleagues of the Year for providing outstanding and committed care in 2019.

The four honorees were nominated by patients and colleagues who singled them out for excellence over the past year.

Financial Counselor Lisa Sites was recognized as Colleague of the Year at Starke Hospital.

"Sites has worked in a variety of positions during her 25 years with the hospital and has excelled at all of them," LaPorte and Starke Hospitals said in a news release. "Described as being a wealth of knowledge and a valuable source of help to her patients and her coworkers, she was selected in part because of the pride she takes in her work, her attention to detail, and her ability to help the hospital’s patients."

Respiratory Therapist Evelyn Nevorski was named Colleague of the Year at LaPorte Hospital.

"Nevorski has been with the organization for 28 years and is known to always have a smile and a contagious sense of humor. She was chosen for her strong spirit of helpfulness, and for being an advocate for her patients," the hospital system said in the news release. "Further, she was instrumental in obtaining a grant to provide education to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has worked with the American Lung Association to educate asthma patients."

Regional Director of Cardiology Services Chris Atherton won Clinical Manager of the Year for LaPorte and Starke Hospitals.

"Atherton was selected in part because of her ability to approach situations logically, reliably reach goals, implement creative solutions and her collegial demeanor," according to the hospitals. "She has pursued a variety of new services and achieved a number of accreditations over the years, all to provide the highest levels of quality care for cardiac patients. Atherton serves on the board of HealthLinc and volunteers with other community organizations."

Director of Human Resources Karen Jedrysek was honored as Non-Clinical Manager of the Year for LaPorte and Starke Hospitals.

"Jedrysek was chosen for this honor in part for her passion, optimism, enthusiasm, ability to meet goals, and consistency in resolving issues," LaPorte and Starke Hospitals said in the news release. "Since taking on the role in human resources, Jedrysek has implemented new processes for maintaining accurate records and meeting expectations of accrediting agencies. Jedrysek is president of the Westville School Board, vice president of the library board, a member of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization, and volunteers with other organizations in the area."

