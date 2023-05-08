Surf Internet has made LaPorte its first multi-gig city in Indiana.

The Elkhart-based telecommunications company is a successor to Surf Air Wireless in LaPorte and still maintains an office there. It now has deployed high-speed multi-gig fiber-optic internet in the Maple City as part of a campaign to bring faster internet service to more underserved markets.

“This is a celebration of the La Porte community’s transformation, the future of Surf Internet, and our ongoing partnership,” Surf CEO Gene Crusie said. “This collaboration is a shining example of how we can work closely with rural and underserved communities to provide residents with the best innovations out there. Multi-gigabit broadband is the next evolution of the internet experience, which opens up unlimited opportunities for personal and economic transformation.”

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership officials and other dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone.

“High-speed, low-cost internet is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity,” Dermody said. “As we work toward our goal of ‘30 by 30’ – that’s 30,000 residents by the year 2030 – the ability to call ourselves a multi-gig city will be instrumental in attracting businesses big and small to set up shop right here in La Porte. We are thrilled to be partnering once again with Surf Internet to achieve new heights.”

Surf Internet is now offering LaPorte residents and businesses 2 Gig plans with faster uploads and downloads that would especially benefit consumers using multiple devices simultaneously for streaming, working from home, e-learning and video conferencing. It would increase bandwidth 10-fold for commercial customers.

The company serves customers in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. It employs 140 people at its offices across the Great Lakes region.

For more information, visit https://surfinternet.com/2GIG.

