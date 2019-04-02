LAPORTE — Meijer and Aldi have expressed interest in sinking roots at New Porte Landing, site of the former Allis Chalmers manufacturing facility on Pine Lake Avenue.
In December, the LaPorte Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a purchase agreement with Aldi after accepting an $850,000 bid from the food retail giant for a 2.55-acre parcel the previous month.
Last week, the RDC agreed to an option-to-purchase contract with Meijer for land in the 50-acre shovel-ready site.
The option means nobody else can purchase the property Meijer is looking at for up to one year, while the company reaches a final decision on whether to build a new store at New Porte Landing, said city Councilman Tim Stabosz.
Stabosz is the City Council’s liaison to the RDC.
He said Meijer alone should bring shoppers into La Porte and help retain local consumers now going to Meijer in Michigan City and other stores elsewhere.
A new Aldi along with a major restaurant chain actively being sought would add to the site’s destination appeal, he said.
"It’s good for the city overall. Very good," Stabosz said.
Aldi already has a store in LaPorte along Indiana 2 on the city’s West Side.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Alliance Partnership, would not comment specifically about Meijer or Aldi.
He cautioned any company this far along in the process could still choose not to come.
"There are still many steps in the process. You've got to let the process play itself out," Cook said.
Redevelopment of the old Allis Chalmers site began in the late 1990s with demolition of the nearly 200-foot-tall smokestack and dilapidated manufacturing structures.
The property now features Dunkin' Donuts, Starbuck’s and Dunes Volleyball Center.
The new Chessie Trail also runs from Pine Lake through New Porte Landing next to Clear Lake, where construction could begin this summer on 200 resort-type living units.