LaPORTE — The Greater LaPorte Chamber of Commerce and Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp. are forming an alliance with an eye toward becoming more effective in their mutual mission to promote business in the city.
Bert Cook, executive director of the GLEDC since 2011, is director of the new alliance, which will share staff and offices.
“The overriding thought here is one location where businesses can come to get all of the resources they need to be successful in the city of LaPorte,’’ Cook said.
The successor to former chamber president Rita Mrozinski, who stepped down in the fall, will serve as a high level executive in the new organization, Cook said.
He said Mrozinski’s replacement, along with the name of the new organization, will be announced during the mayor’s state of the city speech March 8.
The new alliance will have fewer staff members than the combined number GLEDC and the chamber had, but combining them under one umbrella will make up for the slight reduction in manpower, Cook said.
He said existing and prospective businesses of all types should also realize benefits in areas like convenience.
Cook said GLEDC’s focus on recruiting new manufacturers and helping existing industry expand will continue and so will the chamber’s role of assisting current retailers and other small businesses.
But, Cook said the current heavy attention on manufacturing will be supplemented by a turn toward place-making, quality of life and workforce development — qualities that need to be in the mix of a community's offerings to be successful, he said.
Cook said a merger of this type is also a trend nationwide to adjust to changes in how economic development is approached.
"It points back to efficiency. It points back to how our industries are changing and what’s expected of an economic development group as well as the chamber of commerce," he said.
He feels the merger will allow for improvement in what’s now working well and shed what isn’t.
Matthew Hagenow, the GLEDC board chairman, said there’s been a desire expressed in the community for several years to have everyone involved in all aspects business attraction and development under one roof.
"By aligning the two organizations, we will be able to develop programs and services under a unified vision, which we believe will accelerate LaPorte’s widespread competitive advantage in attracting and retaining new business," Hagenow said.
Cook said the chamber of commerce is moving next door into the GLEDC office, while the former chamber space will be occupied by Leadership LaPorte County.
Other non-profit organizations are being sought to fill the remainder of the chamber building, he said.