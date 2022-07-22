LaPorte commissioners concerned about NIPSCO clean-up plan

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Commissioners want answers to their concerns about the environmental clean-up of the NIPSCO coal-fired generating station in Michigan City after it closes.

Commission President Sheila Matias said she’s heard from environmentalists about potential health hazards of any buried coal ash allowed to remain at the site.

Matias said she plans to seek input now from NIPSCO, which is proposing to remove 10% of the coal ash and cap what’s left.

She said 10% is all that’s required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but wonders if more should be taken out since the site is beside Lake Michigan, a source of drinking water for millions of people.

Matias said there might be an environmental risk already because of a seawall that appears to be weakening. The coal ash is stored in several ponds at the site and the seawall is holding back coal ash closest to the shoreline.

Matias said she’s especially concerned about the health risk of any coal ash leaching into the lake.

“I’m looking at other communities in the Midwest where they have the same issue and they’re removing 100%. I want to know how did they get that to happen?” she said.

She brought the matter up for discussion at Wednesday night’s LaPorte County Commissioners meeting.

Matias said her goal was to make more people aware of what’s planned at the site so they can get answers to any questions they might have about NIPSCO’s clean-up strategy.

“We’ll hold NIPSCO’s feet to the fire to make sure they do what’s right,” said Commissioner Rich Mrozinski.

“It’s something we really need to keep a close eye on,” said Commissioner Joe Haney.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 1 on NIPSCO’s plan to pay for the estimated $40 million clean-up with a rate increase. The hearing at Michigan City City Hall is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Matias said she plans to be at the hearing to educate herself on NIPSCO’s position and encourages any member of the public with concerns to attend.

“NIPSCO needs to hear the community’s concerns,” she said.

According to NIPSCO, the generating station in Michigan City will close between 2026 and 2028.

Its Schahfer generating station in Wheatfield is set for closure in 2025.

NIPSCO is phasing out coal to rely more on the wind and sun to provide electricity.