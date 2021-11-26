 Skip to main content
LaPorte company buys Kansas City firm
LaPorte-based Boss Industries acquired the commercial assets of Kanas City, Missouri-based HIPPO Multipower.

 Joseph S. Pete

LaPorte-based Boss Industries has acquired the commercial assets of Kanas City, Missouri-based HIPPO Multipower for an undisclosed sum.

Boss Industries, which is headquartered on 1761 Genesis Drive in LaPorte and owned by Wynnchurch Capital in Rosemont, Illinois, purchased the firm that makes "one-of-a-kind mobile multipower solutions for utility, municipal, railroad, and industrial coating end markets."

“We are very excited to partner with the HIPPO team to add several market-leading mobile power solutions to our ever-expanding product portfolio," Boss President Todd Hudson said. "This strategic acquisition will allow us to continue providing best-in-class solutions to our customers in addition to expanding the services offered to HIPPO’s existing customer base.”

Boss Industries makes rotary screw compressors, including engine-driven and hydraulically driven rotary screw compressors. It also produces rotary screw air ends, gas compression products and vapor recovery compression equipment for original equipment manufacturers, particularly in the utility truck and service truck sectors.

It's part of the portfolio of Wynnchurch, a 22-year-old middle-market private equipment investment firm with offices in California and New York and an affiliate in Canada. The firm has invested a cumulative total of $4.2 billion in capital over the years, often in firms it strategically targets for management buyouts, profit improvements and "substantial growth."

It eyed HIPPO Multipower, which was founded as a truck equipment upfitter in 1972 and built the industry's first multipower unit delivering hydraulic, air and electric power from the same unit in 1980.

"HIPPO represents an opportunity for Boss to continue to expand its market-leading product portfolio and end-market coverage," Wynnchurch Vice President Mike MacKay said."This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to continue to invest behind proven management teams in highly accretive opportunities.”

For more information, visit hippomultipower.com, bossair.com or www.wynnchurch.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

