LaPorte company buys Kansas City firm

LaPorte-based Boss Industries has acquired the commercial assets of Kanas City, Missouri-based HIPPO Multipower for an undisclosed sum.

Boss Industries, which is headquartered on 1761 Genesis Drive in LaPorte and owned by Wynnchurch Capital in Rosemont, Illinois, purchased the firm that makes "one-of-a-kind mobile multipower solutions for utility, municipal, railroad, and industrial coating end markets."

“We are very excited to partner with the HIPPO team to add several market-leading mobile power solutions to our ever-expanding product portfolio," Boss President Todd Hudson said. "This strategic acquisition will allow us to continue providing best-in-class solutions to our customers in addition to expanding the services offered to HIPPO’s existing customer base.”

Boss Industries makes rotary screw compressors, including engine-driven and hydraulically driven rotary screw compressors. It also produces rotary screw air ends, gas compression products and vapor recovery compression equipment for original equipment manufacturers, particularly in the utility truck and service truck sectors.